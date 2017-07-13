Tomahawk woman wins HGTV Smart Home Giveaway

A Tomahawk woman has won the ultimate prize! Stacy Bolder of Tomahawk was randomly selected as the winner of HGTV's Smart Home Giveaway 2017.

Not only did Bolder win a fully-furnished dream home in Scottsdale, Arizona, she also received a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 5503 4MATIC and $100,000 from Quicken Loans.

Bolder was ambushed by HGTV Smart Home 2017 host Tiffany Brooks and a camera crew at a sports bar in the Tomahawk area. Bolder was told by family members who helped plan the surprise that they were going to the bar for an early 40th birthday celebration. Host Tiffany Brooks was disguised as a waitress, but then delivered a cake that read "You're the winner!"

The Tomahawk woman describes herself as an "HGTV Superfan" the release said. Bolder decided to enter the giveaway contest because she has family who reside in Phoenix, just a few miles away from Scottsdale, where the dream home is located.

“It is so surreal,” Bolder said. “I never in a million years thought this would ever happen to me!”

The house is a Southwestern-style home that boasts approximately 3,300 square feet of "tech gadgets and smart solutions to enhance entertaining and everyday living" says the HGTV press release. The three bedroom, three bathroom home also has a three-car garage, an office, spacious laundry and pantry areas and more. The Arizona heat shouldn't be much of a problem either, as the home also includes a pool and wet bar.

Bolder has been a teacher in the Tomahawk school district for 17 years and serves as the athletic director there, said a press release from HGTV. She and her husband will be heading to Arizona soon to take the first glimpse of the new house.

Stacy Bolder was selected randomly from a pool of more than 87 million sweepstakes entries.