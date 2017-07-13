Judge rejects attorney request for Hatley father in sex case - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Judge rejects attorney request for Hatley father in sex case

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Hatley father who with his son are accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl who told investigators she believed she had been drugged with a glass of wine failed to convince a judge he was indigent Thursday, according to online Marathon County court records.

Scott Filtz, 57, and his 20-year-old son Raymond of Stevens Point are each charged with second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and having sex with a child age 16 or older.

Prosecutors say the girl went to Scott Filtz's house in the Town of Bevent Sunday and was given a glass of wine. According to the complaint, the girl said she didn't remember anything that occurred after drinking it.

The teen's mother found her the next morning at Raymond's home, the complaint said. The mother reported the teen was still impaired and had bruises and scratches on her body.

The teen said she did not "knowingly give Scott or Raymond permission to have sex with her," the complaint said. Prosecutors say the teen once dated the son.

The son said the teen must have taken "something and was out of control and begging them for sex," the complaint said.

Several bottles of wine and some medications were taken from the father's home.

Scott Filtz sought indigency in efforts to get a court-appointed attorney, court records said.

Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson told Filtz if he made an effort to hire an attorney, documented those efforts and was unable to hire one, he may reapply for a court-appointed attorney, court records said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.