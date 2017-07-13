Judge rejects attorney request for Hatley father in sex case

A Hatley father who with his son are accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl who told investigators she believed she had been drugged with a glass of wine failed to convince a judge he was indigent Thursday, according to online Marathon County court records.

Scott Filtz, 57, and his 20-year-old son Raymond of Stevens Point are each charged with second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and having sex with a child age 16 or older.

Prosecutors say the girl went to Scott Filtz's house in the Town of Bevent Sunday and was given a glass of wine. According to the complaint, the girl said she didn't remember anything that occurred after drinking it.

The teen's mother found her the next morning at Raymond's home, the complaint said. The mother reported the teen was still impaired and had bruises and scratches on her body.

The teen said she did not "knowingly give Scott or Raymond permission to have sex with her," the complaint said. Prosecutors say the teen once dated the son.

The son said the teen must have taken "something and was out of control and begging them for sex," the complaint said.

Several bottles of wine and some medications were taken from the father's home.

Scott Filtz sought indigency in efforts to get a court-appointed attorney, court records said.

Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson told Filtz if he made an effort to hire an attorney, documented those efforts and was unable to hire one, he may reapply for a court-appointed attorney, court records said.