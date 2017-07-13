Four teens charged for 3 day crime spree in Kronenwetter

Four teens are being charged after admitting to entering more than 30 vehicles in a three day crime spree, according to a post from the Kronenwetter Police Department.

The thefts happened on Eva Road, police said. The teens range in age 13 to 15-years-old, according to the department.

Items from the thefts have been recovered and returned to the owners, according to the post.

Officials said follow-up investigations will be taking place to make sure all stolen items are returned.

Police are asking Kronenwetter residents to contact the department if you had any items taken from your vehicles on Eva Road between July 7 and 10.