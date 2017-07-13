Deer found stuck in flooded retention pond - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Deer found stuck in flooded retention pond

Posted:
WISN-TV
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WISN) -

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials were called Thursday morning after a deer was found to be stuck in a flooded Racine County retention pond.

The bloated body of water is near State Highway 83 near the Village of Rochester, a bit east of the Fox River.

The Fox River earlier in the morning crested in Burlington, in Kenosha County, at nearly three feet above its previous record flood level.

