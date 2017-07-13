WIAA associate director Deb Hauser to retire following 2017-'18 season

WIAA Associate Director Deb Hauser, one of the organization's top officials, plans to retire following the 2017-'18 athletic year, the WIAA announced Thursday.More >>
One of the top offensive lineman in the state of Wisconsin is officially off the board. Friday afternoon Zach Mueller of D.C. Everest high school committed to Illinois State University.More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
Thanks for downloading the new Magic of March App, your source for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more about the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state high school hockey and basketball tournaments.More >>
