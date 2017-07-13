Newborns at Wauwatosa hospital are 'Born a Brewer' through rest - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Newborns at Wauwatosa hospital are 'Born a Brewer' through rest of season

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -

Bernie Brewer paid a visit to the Froedtert Hospital birth center on Thursday to announce that all babies born on this date through the end of the season will be gifted a keepsake "Born a Brewer" onesie and receiving blanket.

"Many of our fans have been born and raised as Brewers fans,” said Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger. "The game of baseball creates strong bonds among our many generations of fans, and we want to help our youngest generation take the first step as they develop a connection to Brewers baseball. This initiative, with the support of our great partners at Froedtert, will give children a keepsake to always remember that they were born a Brewer."

All of the items were donated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The team went into the All-Star break having just won their 50th game of the season, a feat they've accomplished just five times in the history of the franchise.

