Fireworks explosion victim, 4, described as kind and caring

A funeral will be held Saturday for the four-year-old girl who was killed in a fireworks explosion in Clintonville, according to her obituary.

Police said Alyssa Chmielewski died after her father put together a set of “sparkler type” fireworks into a metal tube, which exploded when it was lit on Monday.

According to her obituary, she was a “kind caring little girl who enjoyed crafts, playing with her Barbies, and caring for her collection of Baby Alive dolls.”

Chmielewski was hit by shrapnel in the neck and upper body area, according to authorities. She died at the home. The father was hit by some shrapnel but was not seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy of the child was performed on Tuesday.

Police said the father could possibly face charges for the incident.

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday at noon in Clintonville.