Area brewery reacts to fallen distribution proposal

A state proposal to stop breweries and wineries from distributing their own products on site has not moved forward.

Brewmaster of Bull Falls Brewery, Michael Zamzow, and others were concerned when the proposal was first talked about.

"I'm not sure what the purpose of it was," Zamzow said.

The proposal came forward last month, and most legislators were opposed. State Senator Patrick Testin from Stevens Point was one of them.

"Me personally, I have some serious concerns about that," Testin said last month.

Zamzow said if the proposal was to be approved, small breweries like Bull Falls wouldn't be able to compete with big name breweries.

"I'm thankful that many people reached out to talk to those people," Zamzow said. "I think that it made a big difference."

Craft brewers and wineries in Wisconsin can continue to sell their products to customers and have the one-on-one interaction with them.