Accused gunman in Stevens Point shooting pleads not guilty

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A 21-year-old Stevens Point man who police said was the gunman in a gang-related incident that left a son shot and his father beaten pleaded not guilty to four felonies Thursday, according to online Portage County court records.

Tanner Tork is charged with first-degree reckless injury, aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm, possession of a firearm as a convicted felony and bail jumping in the June 4 incident at a home just outside Stevens Point.

No trial date was immediately set.

Tork entered the pleas after a judge ruled prosecutors presented enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to justify the charges.

According to investigators, the shooting happened after an argument broke out over social media that led to the five suspects driving to the Randy Seavers' home for a fight.

Seavers, 60, confronted them and his 22-year-old son, Travis, came out of the house with a .22-caliber pistol and fired a warning shot into the air, the sheriff's department said.

Investigators say Tork got the gun and shot the son, his father was severely beaten, including head injuries, and the suspects fled.

No details were released on what started the argument.