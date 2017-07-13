EF0 Tornado Confirmed in Portage County - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

EF0 Tornado Confirmed in Portage County

By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Portage County Wednesday evening.

Officials say the tornado touched down in the Town of Stockton, near Custer Road south of 6th Street. They say a farmer's corn crop was moderately damaged and a building had significant damage to one side. 

The track of the tornado was about one mile long.

Newsline 9 meteorologists say the wind speeds reached 65-85 miles per hour. 

