Brewers get LH reliever Tyler Webb from Yankees

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Tyler Webb from the New York Yankees for minor league first baseman Garrett Cooper.

Webb was assigned to Triple-A following the trade Thursday. He had a 4.50 ERA in seven appearances this year season with the Yankees without recording a decision.

Webb made his big league debut on June 24 after going 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 21 games at Triple-A. He turns 27 next week.

He could eventually join a Brewers bullpen that has been inconsistent at times except for All-Star closer Corey Knebel. The Brewers are the surprise leader in the National League Central at the All-Star break, leading the Cubs and Cardinals each by 5 1/2 games.

Cooper was batting .366 with 17 homers and 82 RBIs at Triple-A.