Residents, police discuss partial alcohol ban at Wausau's 400 Block

It's been one year since the Wausau City Council decided to partially ban alcohol on the city's 400 Block. People are not allowed to drink before 4 p.m. unless it is at an authorized event such as Concerts on the Square.

It was a controversial decision in 2016, but now, many people who enjoy the area said they've noticed a positive change.

"Definitely made a difference," said Wausau resident Anthony Lomonte. "It's a lot more family friendly, much cleaner, much better environment."

Lomonte isn't alone, Kristen Tuttle, who has three kids, said she used to feel uncomfortable sometimes with the intoxicated people out at the 400 Block during the day.

"I took my son out here at 9 o'clock in the morning during the weekday, and he noticed the individuals out sitting at the tables, he thought they were being a little bit silly," said Tuttle. "He didn't know what was going on but I could clearly tell they were under the influence of something."

It's not just residents, police said they've had less calls related to daytime drinking at the 400 Block since the ban went into effect.

"It's really difficult to say with definitive numbers, but kind of an initial glance at service calls would indicate a fewer number of police responses down there," said Wausau Police Captain Todd Baeten. "Since this ordinance passed, it looks like officers have only responded a couple or few times to the 400 Block for complaints of drinking before 4 p.m."

When the ordinance was passed, people voiced concerns that the people who usually drink at the 400 Block would move somewhere else and cause disturbances there.

Police said they aren't aware of that being the case.

"Not aware of calls at a new location," said Baeten. "The verdict is still out on that."

The ordinance will sunset in October, 2017 where city council will decide whether or not to continue with the partial ban.