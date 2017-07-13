Belt's named best soft serve in Wisconsin

Belt's Soft Serve was voted the best soft serve ice cream in Wisconsin by the internet media company Buzzfeed.

The company looked at reviews from readers to name the top spot in every state.

“I guess I'm real appreciative of the loyalty of our customers,” Manager Cole Racine said. “It's really neat to be part of the community and quite frankly be a part of people's families and people's family traditions.”

Racine, a third-generation manager, said he's not surprised Belt's received the honor.