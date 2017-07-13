Car break-ins on the rise in Stevens Point

Car break-ins are on the rise in Stevens Point, according to the police department.

“Since June 23 we've had two dozen reports,” Sgt.Tony Zblewski said. “In the last six weeks or month we've had a years worth of cases.”

Zblewski said cash, loose change, and gift cards are being stolen from unlocked cars late at night.

“Cars parked in the street, they're going into driveways, open garages, open cars,” he said. “It's a crime of opportunity.”

According to Zblewski, the break-ins are happening in residential areas mostly on the north side of the city.

Long-time resident Bradley Johnson said locking his car is not always top of mind, but that will now change.

“I think it's something we'll pay attention to,” he said. “[Make sure] the kids stuff is put away, the bikes are put away and the garage door is locked.”

Police don't have any suspects, but believe one or two people could be responsible.

“In our past experience it has been someone with either drug or alcohol issues or doesn't have a job and is looking for an easy way to make ends meet,” Zblewski said.

The department is increasing its foot and bike patrols throughout the city. There have not been any reports of damage to cars or garages.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.