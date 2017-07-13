WEB EXTRA: Frankie Ballard Hodag interview

Michigan native Frankie Ballard was the Thursday night headline act at the 40th Annual Hodag Country Fest.

Backstage, he spoke with Newsline 9 about his last trip to Central Wisconsin, his love for the Midwest and his bewilderment of the Hodag.

Ballard's released his most recent album, El Rio, just last year. After rocking the Hodag stage, he will head to Detroit Lakes, Minn.

