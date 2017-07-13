Hodag rookies meet veterans at 40th anniversary

On the 40th anniversary of Hodag Country Festival, two rookies and two veterans crossed paths.

Jim and Diane Goslin have been coming to the event since its third year running.

Thursday, they met Tom and Sharon Schmitz, two Hodag newbies.

It didn't take the two couples long to get chatting, and the Goslins were able to impart some of their veteran wisdom.

"They wanted to know if people stand up here right through the whole show," said Diane.

The Schmitz came to the couple for the answer.

"We figured they'd have answers to our questions," said Diane.

The two couples hope to continue to cross paths throughout the weekend.