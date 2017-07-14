Historic comeback fuels Wausau American in championship series, forces decisive Game 2

It was 11-1. Jon Albee stared at the scoreboard, his team trailed by 10 runs.

"You're trying not to think negatively," the Wausau American little league manager said. "You're hoping that someone can get something started."

Enter Ethan Graham.

The two-hole hitter hit a solo home run in the bottom half of the third and then capped a 6-run fifth, breaking an 11-all tie, with a two-run shot to deep center. Graham and Wausau American scored 12 unanswered runs shocking previously undefeated Wausau National, 13-11 in the District 5 championship, forcing a decisive Game 2.

"Yeah, it was really nice," Graham admitted, who blasted three long balls. "I laid off the curveballs and the off-speed pitches, but then once they threw the fastball I got them."

"You talk to them a little bit but they get themselves fired up," Albee said after the game. "They get each other going. It's the kids. They didn't give up. They knew our message of, 'Compete. Next pitch. Keep playing. You never know what can happen.'"

With one out in the top of the sixth, Wausau National brought the tying run to the plate. But American had other plans. Lucas Hager's one-hopper back to the mound started a smooth 1-6-3 double-play to finish off the come-from-behind victory.

"Our kids competed like we talk about and they forgot about things that went wrong," Albee said. "They went to the next pitch and that's what we asked them to do and they did what they needed to do to pull this one out."

Since Wausau National advanced through the winner's bracket, Wausau American is tasked with beating them one more time. The game will be played Friday night at Doepke Park in Rib Mountain with a scheduled 6 p.m. first pitch.

