Balloon and Rib Fest hopes for the best, solid weather expected this weekend

Although low cloud coverage and breezy weather prevented balloons from getting off the ground Friday morning, the weather should cooperate this weekend for Balloon and Rib Fest in Wausau.

Balloon and Rib Fest kicked off Thursday night at the Wausau Downtown Airport. Pilots expect to take off four times this weekend, provided weather conditions permit.

"The wind is usually going in one general direction," pilot Zach Burgess said. "But at a thousand feet it could be going this way and at 1,500 hundred feet it could be going slightly to the left or right."

Take a look at the sky this weekend to see if balloons make if off the ground. Launches are expected Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday morning at 6 p.m. Catch the balloon glow Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

The balloon team is getting fired up! pic.twitter.com/LGkt53TLap — WAOW (@WAOW) July 14, 2017

If you're heading out for any of the Wausau events this weekend, be sure to stay up to date with the StormTrack 9 weather crew.