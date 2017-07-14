2nd man sentenced to jail for Fox Valley diaper theft - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2nd man sentenced to jail for Fox Valley diaper theft

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -

A man has been sentenced to jail for his role in the theft of hundreds of cases of diapers intended for the needy.

A Winnebago County judge ordered Jason M. Havel to serve nine months in jail for a charge of felony Theft. He was also ordered to pay restitution

Havel pleaded "no contest" to the charge in May and was found guilty.

Between the dates of Jan. 3 and Feb. 13, Havel and John Forbes stole approximately 1,700 cases of diapers from a Fox Crossing warehouse used by the United Way of the Fox Cities.

The stolen diapers were valued at $45,000. The men, former Valley Packaging employees, were accused of reselling the diapers to make a profit.

In June, Forbes was sentenced to nine months in jail for a felony Theft charge. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

Investigators were able to recover eight pallets of stolen diapers.

Kimberly-Clark and Amazon each donated thousands of diapers to help the United Way replenish the supply it lost to the theft.

