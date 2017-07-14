Why the Force is not strong for director Christopher Nolan

NEW YORK (AP) -- Christopher Nolan grew up a huge fan of "Star Wars," but he has no interest in ever directing in the galaxy far, far away.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Nolan says the only appeal for him about a "Star Wars" film is watching one. Though Nolan helmed the "Dark Knight" trilogy, the 46-year-old director suggested his franchise days are behind him.

Since those Batman films, Nolan says "the cinematic landscape has changed." The studios, he said, "are tightening the grip" on the franchise system, making it more difficult for a filmmaker to express a personal vision.

Says Nolan: "I feel very fortunate to have made those films when I did."

Nolan wrote and directed his latest, the World War II action thriller "Dunkirk."