Pastors file suit against soda makers for products health risks

 WASHINGTON (AP) -- Two prominent Washington, D.C., pastors have filed suit against Coca-Cola and the American Beverage Association, claiming soda manufacturers knowingly deceived customers about the health risks of sugar-sweetened beverages.

They say soda marketing has made it more difficult to protect the health of their parishioners.

The Washington Post reports the complaint filed in D.C. Superior Court alleges that Coca-Cola and the ABA ran an intentional campaign to confuse consumers about the causes of obesity.

Coca-Cola disputes the allegation.

       

