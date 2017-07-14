Americans are spending less money - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Americans are spending less money

  (CNN)-- American consumers account for a majority of economic growth but Commerce Department data released Friday indicates that they are spending less.

The data shows that June retail sales fell 0.2% compared to May.

It is the third drop this year.

Data from the University of Michigan and the National Federation of Independent Business shows that confidence in the economy is also falling.

Many Americans hoped in January that President Trump would soon cut taxes, but repeated delays have caused those hopes to dim.

This make's Mr. Trump's promise of 3% growth more challenging

On the upside, growth is still strong, unemployment is low, and wages are slowly growing   

