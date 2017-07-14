WEB EXTRA: Brandy Clark Hodag interview

Brandy Clark touched down in Rhinelander for her first-ever Hodag Country Fest Friday.

The Washington native is a recent Grammy award winner, and has also written songs for major acts like Miranda Lambert, The Band Perry and Billy Currington.

In her backstage interview with Newsline 9, she said she's never seen a festival quite like Hodag, and was in awe of the sea of lawn chairs, and the friendliness of the campers;

Clark is Friday's first performer, following by The Oak Ridge Boys and Billy Currington.