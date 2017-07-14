Hodag 2017 marks man's 100th music festival worked

Ray Quicksilver helped build the stage at the original Woodstock back in 1969.

Now, after working the 40th Annual Hodag Country Festival - he has 100 music fests under his belt.

He's traveled the world to work the events, but still says Hodag is his top choice.

"This is my favorite festival," he said. "I'll tell you briefly why. Everyone wants to have fun, they're so nice."

He works security at one of the gates, and he likes the opportunity it gives him to connect with the crowd.

"I like getting to talk to people and greet people and get to know them," Quicksilver said.

He marks his 100th music fest with his message on his love of music.

"Music brings us all together," he said. "No matter what's going on."

Quicksilver has been working at Hodag itself for four years.