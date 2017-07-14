Veterans honored at 40th annual Hodag country fest

Some veterans are volunteering their time to sell raffle tickets while others are going to benefit from these sales.

The tickets are benefiting local veterans by sending them on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

AM Vets is hoping to raise $70,000 to send a plane full of veterans up before the end of the year.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Casey Lehmann, AM Vets volunteer. "This is a way for you to give back to those who have laid their lives on the line for you."

Raffle ticket prizes include a camper, Neil guitar, a pack of tickets to a Packers game, or $1,000 cash.

Local veterans say there are multiple fundraisers put on by AM Vets but they believe this will have the greatest impact.

"It's very cool because many of the older vets would never be able to afford a trip on the Honor Flight," said U.S. Veteran, Norman Ward.

Tickets are being sold all weekend.

The flight is hoping to take flight before the end of the year.