Tornado touches down in Portage Co., farmer grateful after minor damage

An EF0 tornado touched down on Dave Eron's farmland Wednesday night.

“Probably a 10 second wind event,” he said. “It was really intense and then it just stopped and it wasn't until later when we came to assess that we found there was a tornado touchdown.”

The tornado destroyed crops and damaged the Eron's home and a separate farm building.

“Luckily it was a short-lived event,” he said. “I was kind of surprised when I saw the damage.”

The National Weather Service did not issue a tornado warning, but a thunderstorm warning was in effect at the time.

“There was a report of a funnel cloud that a spotter indicated to the National Weather Service,” Newsline 9 Meteorologist Mike Breunling said. “But based on what the spotter was seeing and what the National Weather Service was seeing on the radar of that storm, they must have felt it wasn't worth issuing a warning.”

Eron said he's grateful no one was hurt and the tornado wasn't worse.

Insurance adjusters told him damage is estimated between $25,000-$30,000. The farm is up and running as usual.