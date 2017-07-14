DUMPSTER DILEMMA: New plan in effect for Wausau

The City of Wausau is looking to clean up a dumpster controversy by introducing a new plan to help people dispose of large, unwanted items like couches, mattresses and tables.

The new plan came to fruition in March when concerned citizens contacted city officials about people leaving large items in park dumpsters.

District One alderman for the city, Pat Peckham, spearheaded the new arrangements.

"Overflowing with household trash. Park dumpsters are for park waste," he said.

The new plan allows people to drop off their unwanted large items at the Public Works Department on the last Saturday of every month. The program was put into effect in June.

Peckham said that without a concrete plan in place, illegal dumping was rising.

"I think it's a good idea, said Jame Yunek of Wausau. "There aren't a lot of places where you can get rid of stuff."

Other citizens like Alesha Hodge would like to see Wausau go back to the system of a roadside pick-up.

"If you did it once a year for people who don't have vehicles or for bigger things if you don't have a truck or something," she said.

Illegal dumping carries a fine of $187 in the city.