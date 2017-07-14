WEB EXTRA: The Oak Ridge Boys Hodag interview

Joe Bonsall has been with The Oak Ridge Boys since 1973. He's the band's newest member.

The group was Friday's second act at Hodag Country Fest.

The group is no stranger to event. They last played in 2004, but Bonsall said they're happy to be back in the Northwoods.

The Oak Ridge Boys have traveled all across Wisconsin since they started up decades ago, and Bonsall says they've played at nearly every fair in the state.