WEB EXTRA: Billy Currington Hodag interview - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

WEB EXTRA: Billy Currington Hodag interview

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -

Billy Currington was Hodag's headlining act Friday.

It was a Wisconsin-filled week for the artist, he's already played a show in Appleton.

In our backstage interview, Currington told Newsline 9 about his love for the unique event.

He'll be back in the Badger state June 20 for a show in Twin Lakes. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.