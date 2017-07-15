Pool party in Wausau helps connect those with Down syndrome

The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin hit the water in Wausau on Saturday for a little bit of summer fun.

The Central Wisconsin chapter of the association gathered at Memorial Pool with around 50 people in attendance.

Organizers said that the event is a chance for families, who have a loved one with Down syndrome, to connect, share ideas, and form lifelong friendships.

Miriam Marting from the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin said that the pool party is a unique opportunity for families and one of the newest chapters of the organization.

"When you have a child with Down syndrome, you kind of like of like to talk to someone else who has a child, similar age, maybe just a little older, to find out what their experience has been," she said.

The next stop for the Central Wisconsin chapter's summer tour will be on a Portage County dairy farm on August 12.