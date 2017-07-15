Hodag vendor shares his love for the festival - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Hodag vendor shares his love for the festival

Posted:
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -

For the past six years Mario's Pita has been a part of Hodag Country Fest.  The owner and chef says he travels all over selling Mediterranean food at similar events. 

"I don't have a restaurant so I travel all over, but this one is the most unique,"  says Mario Dragomir. "The people are so nice and I love the environment that this place has."

Dragomir doesn't plan to miss another Hodag festival. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.