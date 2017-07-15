WEB EXTRA: Steve Moakler Hodag interview - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

WEB EXTRA: Steve Moakler Hodag interview

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -

Steve Moakler, a Pennsylvania native, was Hodag Country Fest's second act Saturday.

Moakler's most recent album Steel Town embodies the essence of Western Pennsylvania, which he called the "gateway to the Midwest" in our backstage interview. 

This is Moakler's first Hodag, and he says he was blown away by how friendly everyone was when he pulled in, and he's "definitely coming back."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.