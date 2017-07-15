WEB EXTRA: Randy Houser Hodag interview - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

WEB EXTRA: Randy Houser Hodag interview

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -

Randy Houser returned to Hodag Country Fest Saturday to perform before Little Big Town.

The artist is known for top hits "Runnin' Outta Moonlight," "How Country Feels," and "We Went."

He also revealed that he flew his own plane into Oneida County and met his crew on the festival grounds.

In his backstage interview with Newsline 9, he touched on how impressed he was with the Hodag crowd - and cracked some jokes.

Houser heads to Texas next for a show in San Antonio. 

