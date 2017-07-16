Shaw's HR in the 8th give Brewers 3-2 win over Phillies

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Travis Shaw hit his 20th home run of the season leading off the bottom of the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Saturday night.

Shaw hit the center-field scoreboard when he crushed a 1-1 pitch right down the middle from Joaquin Benoit (1-4). The victory put the Brewers (52-41) a season-high 11 games over .500.

Jacob Barnes (2-1) picked up the win when got out of jam in the top of the eighth thanks to a slick double play after walking two batters.

Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 16th save in 20 chances. He struck out Tommy Joseph for his 45th consecutive appearance with a strikeout to start the season, a major league record. Odubel Herrera squeezed a double down the third-base line with two outs, but Cameron Rupp went down swinging to end the game.

