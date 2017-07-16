Missing Portage Co. girl, 16, last seen with sex offender

UPDATE: Clintonville police have identified a 4-year-old girl killed in a fireworks explosion as Alyssa Chmielewski.More >>
UPDATE: Clintonville police have identified a 4-year-old girl killed in a fireworks explosion as Alyssa Chmielewski.More >>
It was an experience of a lifetime for a Clark County athlete who went to the ESPYs Wednesday.More >>
It was an experience of a lifetime for a Clark County athlete who went to the ESPYs Wednesday.More >>
Comfortable weather Sunday and Monday, then warm and humid again with T-storms.More >>
Comfortable weather Sunday and Monday, then warm and humid again with T-storms.More >>
The country duo Smithfield was the first act to take the Hodag stage Saturday.
The country duo Smithfield was the first act to take the Hodag stage Saturday.More >>
The 40th annual Hodag Country Festival kicked off in the Northwoods Wednesday with the chair line.More >>
The 40th annual Hodag Country Festival kicked off in the Northwoods Wednesday with the chair line.More >>
Billy Currington was the Friday headlining act at Hodag.
Billy Currington was the Friday headlining act at Hodag.More >>