Police seeking suspects in death of Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Police say they are seeking suspects in the death of a Milwaukee man.

Milwaukee police say the man was killed Saturday outside of a residence on the 3700 block of North 13th Street.

Authorities say the man was shot under circumstances that remain under investigation.

Police didn't immediately identify the victim of the shooting.
 

