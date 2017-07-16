Sheriff: Marquette County home explosion causes injuries

MONTELLO, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin sheriff says a home in rural Marquette County has exploded, injuring multiple people.

Marquette County Sheriff Kim Gaffney tells WISC-TV that the incident occurred Sunday morning. Gaffney says deputies found the residents outside with injuries that weren't life threatening.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt.

Gaffney says the home appears to be "severely damaged" by what looks like an explosion. He says officials are investigating the incident.

Gaffney didn't immediately return an email seeking comment from The Associated Press.