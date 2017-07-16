At least 7 dead in Arizona flash flooding

An Arizona sheriff says at least seven people have died in flash flooding at a popular swimming hole.

Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd said crews are still searching for others who are missing after a wall of water swept through the area inside Tonto National Forest.

Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said more than a hundred people were in the Cold Springs Swimming Hole on Saturday afternoon when a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire.

A woman who was hiking to the swimming hole said she saw people clinging to trees after the water rushed down a normally calm creek near the trail.

Video Disa Alexander shot shortly after the flood showed a man in a tree holding his baby as water rushed around him. His wife was a short ways away from him, also clinging to a tree.

Alexander says there was no warning before the wall of water hit.

