Minocqua tourism soars, despite rainy June

Despite what experts are calling one of the wettest Junes on record, businesses in Minocqua said they have not taken a big hit.

Summer for the Northwoods vacation destination is always crucial for small businesses. But even during wet and gloomy weather, tourists continue to flood downtown.

"We probably make two-thirds of all of our revenue for the entire year in three months," said Minocqua Brewing Company owner, Kirk Bangstad. "Sometimes, the rainier it is, the more people we get. A lot of times when it does rain, people actually come in from their boats."

"We can have a 95 degree day and sunny and we're busy in here, if we rain though, we're absolutely packed to the point you can't fit anymore people in the building," said Michael Johnson, manager at Dan's Minocqua Fudge. "We absolutely have to have summer in downtown."

Even for those businesses that thrive on the outdoors, like Matt Ritchie's Wave Rentals, it's still been a profitable summer.

"A lot of rain last week and every single day all of our boats went out," the boat rental operator said. "They wanted to get out on the water no matter what."

Businesses expect to see a growing number of tourists coming to the area through the middle of September.