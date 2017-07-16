Group of friends collect guitar picks at Hodag Country Fest

For over two decades a group of friends have attended the Hodag Country Festival together.

Their ultimate goal for the weekend - collecting a guitar pick from every artist.

"It makes the whole musical part of Hodag come to life because we have to be active," said pick collector, Diane Schweicer. "Not just stand there the whole time."

More than 25 years of collecting, the group has over seventy guitar picks.

"One of our old friends started it and then they donated a couple picks to us," said Lanell Erdrich, of Rhinelander. "And we chose to take it over and now we have a vest full of them."

A vest that Erdich wears all throughout the festival.

She believes that wearing the vests gives the group a greater opportunity to get a pick.

Next year the pick collectors plan to add lights to the vest, to help get picks during the night-time entertainment.