Couple gets engaged during LOCASH performance at Hodag

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -

Hodag may have been known for its 40th anniversary this year, but for Kyle Robinson and Callie DeBondt - it marked a different milestone.

Robinson proposed to his girlfriend of four years during the song "Ring on Every Finger" by LOCASH.

He admitted he just bought the ring on Thursday, but that didn't stop him from going big for the proposal.

"I work a lot and everything else," he said. "And when you try to make special moments, you've got to have special people and special songs, and this was it."

DeBondt said the moment took her by complete surprise.

"I turned around and he was on one knee, and I lost it," she said. 

A comment to which her fiance quickly responded: "I was on two, two knees. It's part of the song."

The couple said Hodag is a longstanding family tradition, and they're thrilled to share their engagement with the event. 

