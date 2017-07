On Sunday night Wausau legion baseball did something it hasn't done in 15 years. In the regular season finale, the team dominated D.C. Everest, 13-4, en route to winning its first league title since 2002.

The six team Regional tournament begins Tuesday in Plover. Wausau faces Marshfield in the first round at 1 p.m. Other first round games include D.C. Everest against Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids against Plover.