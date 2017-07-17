Hearing is believing: Speech may be a clue to mental decline - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Hearing is believing: Speech may be a clue to mental decline

Posted:

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
AP Chief Medical Writer

A study suggests that changes to your speech may indicate you're developing thinking problems. More pauses, filler words and other verbal changes might be an early sign of mental decline, which can lead to Alzheimer's disease.

Researchers had people describe a picture they were shown in taped sessions two years apart. Those with early-stage mild cognitive impairment slid much faster on certain verbal skills than those who didn't develop thinking problems. It's more than the occasional "um" or trouble recalling names that plagues many people as they age.

If confirmed, the work at the University of Wisconsin in Madison suggests that speech analysis might be a way to help screen people for very early signs of mental decline.

Results were discussed Monday at an Alzheimer's conference in London.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.