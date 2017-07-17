Flynn returns to hometown, surfing in respite from scandal - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Flynn returns to hometown, surfing in respite from scandal

Posted:

By MICHELLE R. SMITH and JENNIFER McDERMOTT
Associated Press

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) -- Former national security adviser Michael Flynn sits at the center of probes into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election. He's seeking sanctuary in the Rhode Island beach town where he grew up surfing and skateboarding.

Flynn grew up the sixth of nine siblings crammed into a 1,200-square foot house in Middletown, a blue-collar neighbor of ritzy Newport.

Friends and family say Flynn has been spending his summer surfing at beaches near the home he built there years ago, and trying to figure out his path forward.

They say he has begun work again as a consultant after shutting down his old firm and is not letting the allegations bother him. Flynn's brothers and longtime friends believe he'll be exonerated.

