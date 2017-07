Fire broke out at a house in Schofield early Monday morning.

Crews are unsure if anyone was in the house at 113 William St. when the fire started.

The homeowner, who does not live at the home, said he doesn't believe anyone was inside when the fire began.

The homeowners told Newsline 9 a tenant had been living there but was supposed to be moved out Sunday.

Smoke continued to billow throughout the 6 a.m. hour. As of 7:30 a.m. hot spots continued to pop up and crews were still on the scene working to keep the fire out.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are working together to fight flames and heavy smoke.



William Street is blocked off.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was inured.

Newsline 9's Molly Koweek is on the scene. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.