New person of interest sought in runaway case

Portage County Sheriff's officials said they believe a missing 16-year-old girl is still in central Wisconsin in the company of a 34-year-old man.

Elliott Adams is considered a person of interest in the whereabouts of Rayna Griffin, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

A warrant for Adams has been issued for his arrest by the Department of Corrections.

Griffin left a group home she was staying at in the company of 21-year-old Terry Warren, a convicted sex offender Saturday, officials said in a release.

Warren was taken into custody on a probation warrant, officials said.

Adams is described as a black male, 6’ 2” tall, 218 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts or have any knowledge of Adams or Griffin, officials ask you to call the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 715-346-1400, your local law enforcement agency, or Portage County Crime Stoppers at 888-346-6600. You may also email the Sheriff's Office with the information at sheriff@co.portage.wi.us.

According to officials, you should not attempt to apprehend Adams.

The case remains under investigation. There is no information to make law enforcement believe that Griffin is in any immediate danger, officials said.