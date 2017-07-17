Camp Randall adopts bag security measure like Lambeau

If you're used to bag security at Lambeau Field, you'll be ready for the new policy this season at Camp Randall Stadium.

Fans are not asked not to bring bags inside the stadium, but ticket holders are allowed one small clutch purse (6.5" x 4.5") and one large clear bag, according to a release from stadium officials.

Clear bags can be either a one-gallon clear Ziploc-style bag or a 12" X 6" X 12" clear tote bag.

An exception will be made to allow medical items that can't be transported in a clear bag into the venue but security will have to search and tag the bags at the gates.

Guests will not be allowed in the stadium with non-approved bags.

Season ticket holders will be given one clear tote bag per household provided by Wisconsin Athletics, according to the release. The bags will be included in each season ticket holder envelope mailed in mid-August.

Approved clear totes will available in Bucky's Locker Room Store at the stadium, but one-gallon Ziploc-style bags will suffice, the release said.

A complete list of approved carry-in items for football games at Camp Randall Stadium can be found online.

"The University of Wisconsin wants to help ensure a safe and secure environment for fans. We believe that the clear bag policy is an important step towards enhancing public safety while also improving efficiency at our stadium entrances. We frequently review our policies against industry standards for stadium safety. Clear bags are among best practices endorsed by security experts including the Department of Homeland Security. This measure will also expedite the security screening process for all fans." - UW Senior Associate Athletic Director for Capital Projects and Operations Jason King

Wisconsin is the ninth school in the Big Ten to adopt a clear bag policy for home football games, the release said. The NFL, including the Green Bay Packers, and SEC share the same policy for their stadiums.