Naked burglar consumed victim's whiskey and muffins before falling asleep

An Appleton resident arrived home Saturday night to find a burglar in his birthday suit in bed.

The Appleton Police Department was called to the 200 block of South Memorial Drive for a report of a naked man sleeping in the victim's bed.

Police searched the home and found the bare naked burglar hiding in a shower enclosure.

Officers also discovered the man had drunk the victim's whiskey and he had eaten some blueberry muffins. A bag of marijuana was found near the suspect's clothing, police say.

Police say the victim did not know the suspect, identified as Bradley T. Braxton of Oshkosh.

Braxton broke a door on the main level of the home to get inside.

"While admitting breaking into the residence to officers and confessing to recent meth use, the suspect denied possession of the marijuana," reads a news release from Appleton Police.

Braxton was booked into the Outagamie County Jail. Police are requesting charges of Burglary, Damage to Property, Disorderly Conduct, and Possession of Marijuana.

Braxton also faces bail jumping charges as he was out on bond for a separate crime.