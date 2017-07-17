Man claims to work for DISH, pushes way into Clark Co. home

The Clark County Sheriff's office said it got a complaint of someone pushing their way into a residence after stating they work for Dish Network.

A report came in that a plain light blue truck arrived at a home in the Granton area, officials said. The driver said he worked for Dish Network.

According to officials the driver asked if they had Dish and then pushed his way into the home. The man then asked to see their remote and went over items on the remote before leaving.

The truck was seen in the area and had similar contact with a different residence earlier, officials said. It appeared as if the operator was ‘checking out’ different houses in the neighborhood, according to officials.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it wants to inform every one of the situation and of what’s happening.

If someone pushes their way into your home or refuses to leave, officials said to call your local law enforcement agency or the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157 or dial 911.

Officials said to get a license plate number of the vehicle they were driving and inform law enforcement when you call.