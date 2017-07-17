Walker to sign 11 bills to fight opioids

Gov. Scott Walker is scheduled to sign nearly a dozen bills designed to combat opioid addiction at stops around the state.

The governor is slated to sign four bills in De Pere, four more bills in Onalaska and three bills in Schofield on Monday.

Walker called a special legislative session in January to pass the bills, calling opioid addiction a public health crisis in Wisconsin. The Legislature still took more than five months to pass all the measures.

The bills include measures that ensure someone who overdoses would be immune from probation or parole revocation if he or she enters a treatment program, allow school nurses to administer overdose antidotes and allow emergency and involuntary commitment for drug addicts.